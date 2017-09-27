Defendants in Brentwood Academy assault case deny any wrongdoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More documents were filed Wednesday in the Brentwood Academy sexual assault case.

The parents and two boys accused in the sexual harassment and rape of a sixth grade student during the 2014-15 school year are denying any wrongdoing.

In the court filings, the defendants are asking for the case to be dismissed.

The alleged victim’s mother claims her son was bullied, harassed, sexually assaulted, and/or raped at least four times that year. Her lawsuit against the private school accuses older boys in the incidents.

The mother claims the students were left unsupervised during the alleged incidents. She also says the school failed to comply with mandatory child abuse reporting statues, and is demanding a jury trial in the case. She is seeking damages exceeding $30 million.

