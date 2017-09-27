Celebrities Pitbull, Mark Cuban, J.J. Barea send help to Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Celebrities are donating resources to help people stranded in Puerto Rico without food, water, power and medicine

Miami native Pitbull sent his private plane to the hurricane-ravaged island to evacuate cancer patients who need chemotherapy.

Pitbull told the New York Daily News that it was the least he could do.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban loaned the team plane to J.J. Barea to send food, water and other supplies to his native Puerto Rico, according to ESPN.

Barea and his wife, Viviana Ortiz, a Puerto Rican actress and model, have raised more than $140,000 for hurricane relief.

Mark Cuban​ lent the Dallas Mavericks​ team plane to Puerto Rico native J.J. Barea to deliver supplies to the area. https://t.co/2xU1PoDXGE pic.twitter.com/ifPTPg5hgq — ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2017

Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, who represents Puerto Rico, tweeted a special thank you to PitBull in Spanish.

Translated, the tweet said, “Thanks to singer Pitbull providing private aircraft to transport PR USA cancer patients to take to chemo”

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving almost all 3.4 million who live there without power. Most people are also without water.

Maria was the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in almost 100 years.