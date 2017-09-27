Antioch church to hold first service Wednesday after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch will hold its first service since Sunday’s deadly shooting.

The congregation regularly meets on Wednesday nights but since the church is still closed, they’ll be holding service in the fellowship hall.

The church’s windows are still boarded up and the inside has yet to be cleaned.

News 2 checked with the lead investigator on the shooting case who said all the evidence has been collected.

We expect fellow churches from across the city to show up Wednesday for support.

Services will be led by longtime church member Danny Carter and are set to begin at 7 p.m.

