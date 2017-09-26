Workers freed from collapsed trench just south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two construction workers were freed Tuesday afternoon after they became trapped in a collapsed trench.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to an area off Willow Street, just off Hermitage Avenue, shortly before 2 p.m.

Officials said one worker was trapped up to his knees while the other had to be dug out by rescue personnel.

“Amazing job by our personnel arriving and rescuing this person,” the fire department said.

Both workers were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.