Tennessee to get $6 million to treat opioid addicts in Davidson and 5 other counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new program to treat opioid addiction in Tennessee with medication, counseling and support systems will be funded by the federal government, starting September 30.

A $6 million grant is designed to help people in Davidson, Hardin, Lewis, Shelby, Sullivan and Washington counties. It will target opioid addicts who are uninsured, under-insured, veterans and women of childbearing age.

The State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services designed the program.

“When battling opioid addiction, there’s no single treatment that can work for all patients,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams. “For the people who can benefit from medication-assisted treatment, we know that the cost is often a barrier. This targeted funding will go a long way to making sure patients continue treatment in pursuit of recovery.”

Each person’s treatment plan will be centered on their needs, and include education, plus psychosocial, medical, and recovery supports.

The program is expected to run through 2020.