TBI: Man shot, killed by Fairview officer responding to disturbance call

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed by a Fairview police officer early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home on Hill Hughes Road around 1:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Fairview officers were responding to a disturbance call when they were confronted by a man outside the home.

The man was hit by gunfire from at least one officer and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The TBI said it was unaware if the man had a weapon.

The shooting remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately released.