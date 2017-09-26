Suspicious package deemed not dangerous in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reports of a suspicious package sent authorities to a Hermitage embroidery shop Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 241 Jackson Downs, not far from Walmart, sometime before 6 p.m.

According to Metro police, someone reported a person left some clothes in front of the business before leaving the area.

As they went to throw the clothes away, a rectangular-shaped item with batteries taped to it fell out of the clothes.

While authorities say the item can’t be identified at this time, it was determined not to be an explosive or a danger to anyone.