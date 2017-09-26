‘Serious’ crash closes I-24 West in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash closed Interstate 24 West in Manchester late Tuesday afternoon.

It was reported just after 4:10 p.m. near mile marker 109 at the McMinnville Highway exit.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol described the crash as “serious,” saying drivers are being diverted off the interstate at exit 110, Woodbury Highway, all the way to exit 105, Murfreesboro Highway.

Westbound lanes isn’t expected to reopen until at least 7:15 p.m. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

There’s no word at this time on any injuries. Details on the crash weren’t immediately known.

