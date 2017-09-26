School bus involved in crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Warren County.

The sheriff’s office told News 2 it happened on Highway 55, known as Manchester Highway, around 2 p.m. when a driver ran a red light.

The students on board the bus are reportedly from Hickory Creek Elementary School. Luckily, none of them were seriously hurt but several suffered bumps and bruises.

Emergency personnel told News 2 two ambulances were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Traffic is being diverted around the area. Further details weren’t released.

