Popular annual lights show at Jellystone Park won’t happen this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The plug has been pulled on the popular annual holiday lights show at Jellystone Park.

News 2 has confirmed the annual Dancing Lights of Christmas attraction in Donelson will not open this year.

Owner Mike Scalf and Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse both say they weren’t able to work things out in order to operate.

It would’ve been the eighth year for the popular drive-through musical lights shows.

Last year, organizers said 45,000 vehicles passed through the exhibit, congesting the already-congested area of Opryland and Opry Mills mill along Briley Parkway and Music Valley Drive. Jellystone Park also sits near a Pennington Bend neighborhood of over 1,000 homes.

That’s one of the reasons the city and organizers came to this year’s decision to pull a plug on the event, as well as the inability to agree on a traffic plan, lease agreement, and proper permits.

Councilman Syracuse will make the formal announcement and take questions from the public Thursday night at the Troubadour Theater at 7 p.m.

The owner hopes to setup elsewhere in Middle Tennessee but says time is critical.