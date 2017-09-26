POLL: Should Congress resolve all U.S. citizens must stand during national anthem?

Congressman Marsha Blackburn filed a resolution about how to behave during the national anthem, saying federal law says people who are not in the military “should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart.” The controversy about how to behave during the “Star-Spangled Banner” flared over the weekend when dozens of NFL players chose to sit or kneel during the national anthem, and President Trump said they should be fired.

News 2 wants to know… Should Congress resolve that all U.S. citizens must stand during the national anthem?

