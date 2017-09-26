Nashville parents charged with 1st-degree murder in son’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville father and his wife were arrested in the death of his five-year-old on Tuesday.

The arrests of Phillip Gardner III and Latonia Gardner come after they were indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree murder each.

The two are accused of killing Gardner’s son during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse on Dec. 7, 2016. The cause of the boy’s death wasn’t immediately known.

Both Phillip and Latonia Gardner are being held in the Metro jail on $500,000 each.