Nashville church turns Bible study into vigil for Antioch victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another vigil is taking place Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Antioch church shooting.

Nashville’s religious community has stepped up to help and comfort the people affected by the tragedy that took place Sunday at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Tuesday’s event was held at Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church off Nolensville Road where they turned their weekly Bible study into a vigil.

Pastor Bruce Maxwell said it’s important because “we are one in the body of Christ.”

“With being one with the body of Christ, when the body of Christ is hurt in any type of way, it hurts the entirety of us, and what happened at the Church of Christ was horrendous, and we are very concerned about them and their congregation,” Maxwell told News 2.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Just last night, hundreds of people from all over the country united in prayer and peace to support the Antioch victims, coming together for a candlelight vigil on the church’s Pin Hook Road property.

As for Burnette Chapel, a spokesperson told News 2 their normal services will resume Wednesday in their fellowship hall, but Sunday’s service is still up in the air.

The inside of the church has not been touched since the shooting, and the crime scene hasn’t been cleaned. Windows remain boarded up and no one is allowed inside right now.

