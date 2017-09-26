Minister wounded in Antioch church shooting holds press conference

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The minister who was wounded when a gunman opened fire at a church in Antioch held a press conference at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday.

Minister Joey Spann and his wife, Peggy Spann were both injured in the attack at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Spann has since been upgraded critical but stable condition while his wife Peggy, who News 2 was told is a retired psychiatric nurse, was stable.

In addition to being a minister, Spann teaches Bible at the Nashville Christian School. He is also a coach for the varsity girls’ basketball team. Spann is widely known as Coach Spann and popular with his students.

People at the service also told News 2 the minister had his hands up trying to talk with the suspect before getting shot in the finger. News 2 was told the bullet then got stuck in his chest.

Spann has also coached and taught classes at Ezell Harding Christian School and Good Pasture Christian School in Madison. He has worked as a minister or youth minister at 7 schools in Middle Tennessee, according to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ website.

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of Murfreeesboro, was charged Sunday night with one count of murder. A bond has yet to be set, and further charges are forthcoming.

