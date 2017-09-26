Marsha Blackburn files resolution on National Anthem etiquette

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Congressman Marsha Blackburn has filed a resolution about how people should behave during the playing of the national anthem.

“How you conduct yourself is actually in federal statute,” the Republican lawmaker said in a video posted to her Facebook page.

“Our flag is the ultimate symbol of unity – uniting all Americans under one banner as ‘Americans’ – and we should respect it and those who have and continue to defend it.”

The controversy about how one should conduct themselves during the Star-Spangled Banner was reignited over the weekend when dozens of NFL players chose to sit or kneel during pregame festivities.

The Titans, Seahawks, and Steelers are decided to stay in their prospective locker rooms during the song.

The resolution states, “It is the sense of the House of Representatives that appropriate conduct during a rendition of the National Anthem is codified in section 301(b) of title 24, United States Code, which specifies that persons present who are not in uniform or are not members of the Armed Forces or veterans ‘Should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over their heart.’”