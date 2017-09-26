Man wanted for questioning in South Nashville double murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man they want to talk to about Sunday morning’s targeted double murder.

Pedro Tineo, 36, is wanted for questioning in the deaths of Yeri Hernandez Gabino, 18, and Hector Jose Pagada, 34, at Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court.

The victims were reportedly riding in the black Lincoln MKS sedan owned by Tineo.

According to a press release, detectives are investigating whether it was Tineo who drove them to the apartment complex.

So far, an investigation shows that just after the Lincoln arrived, a white Chevrolet Traverse SUV pulled in. The shooter got out of the Traverse, fired into the Lincoln, jumped back into the Traverse and fled.

The driver of the Lincoln, possibly Tineo, fled on foot before police arrived.

Anyone who sees Pedro Tineo or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.