Funeral set for woman killed in Antioch church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman who was killed in a shooting at an Antioch church will be laid to rest Thursday.

According to West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, services for 39-year-old Melanie Crow-Smith will be held Thursday at the funeral home in Nashville.

A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home at noon followed by the interment at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens at 1:30 p.m.

Her visitation is scheduled for Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Antioch church

Crow-Smith was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road. Eight people, including the gunman, were injured in the shooting at the church.

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of Murfreeesboro, was charged Sunday night with one count of murder. A bond has yet to be set, and further charges are forthcoming.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with funeral expenses for Melanie Crow-Smith. Click here to donate.

MORE: ‘Extraordinarily brave’ 22-year-old releases statement after church shooting

Click here for more on the Antioch church shooting.