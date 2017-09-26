Drugs confiscated 106 times in Metro Schools during 2016-17 year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, drugs were confiscated 106 times at Metro Nashville Public High Schools during the 2016-17 school year.

The high school with the highest number of drug seizures was Hunters Lane with 19, and drugs were seized 15 times at McGavock and 12 times at Maplewood.

Dr. Tony Majors, the Executive Officer for Student Services with Metro Nashville Public Schools, says drug offenses at Metro Schools most commonly involve marijuana.

However, he said the school system is starting to see more abuse of opioids, a reflection of the nationwide opioid crisis.

When asked about some high schools having more drug busts than others, Dr. Majors said, in full:

We do see trends and patterns, when you start identifying schools. I prefer to say is ‘communities,’ because the school is a just reflection of the community. We do know that in certain communities there seems to be a greater concentration of drug use and drug arrests. So, we do need to pay attention to those trends and be more proactive from the community responsiveness to drugs in those areas, and then that way the schools are no longer having to solely deal with students being under the influence or in possession of drugs, and it becomes for of a city-wide campaign to address the availably of drugs in Nashville.

Hume Fogg, Whites Creek, and Martin Luther King, Jr. had the fewest drug seizures of all Metro high schools.

Hume Fogg and Whites Creek each had one drug seizure during the 2016-17 year, while MLK had none.

This Thursday, News 2 is exploring the topic of Teens and Drugs all day in very newscast. Read more here.