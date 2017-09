NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a fire at a Bellevue apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

It started around 3:15 a.m. at the Waterford Place Apartments off Highway 70 near Old Hickory Boulevard.

A man who lived in one of the burning apartments told News 2 he had to jump from a second-floor window to escape.

