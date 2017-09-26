Bob Corker announces he will leave U.S. Senate at end of 2018

WASHINGTON, DC (WKRN) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker has announced he will not run for re-election and will leave the Senate at the end of 2018.

Corker says he believes in the citizen-legislator model and could not imagine serving more than two terms.

I believe the most important public service I have to offer our country could well occur over the next 15 months, and I want to be able to do that as thoughtfully and independently as I did the first 10 years and nine months of my Senate Career.Serving the people of Tennessee in this capacity has been the greatest privilege of my life. And as I spent the month of August traveling across our great state, I was reminded that we live in a unique place full of people who care deeply about the direction of our country.

Corker’s announcement will set off a race to fill his senate seat.

Some of the candidates expected to enter the race include Congressman Marsha Blackburn, State Senator Mark Green and former State Representative Joe Carr.

Conservative activist Andy Ogles has already announced his intention to run for Corker’s seat.

Nashville businessman Larry Crim says he is also in the race.