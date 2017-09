SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for three people who stole three cases of beer from the Spring Hill Walmart.

Spring Hill police said the three are wanted for questioning regarding the theft.

The three left the store with the stolen beer in a blue Nissan sedan.

Spring Hill police asks anyone who recognizes them or saw them at a party with the beer to call 931-486-2252 ext. 225.