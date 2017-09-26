2 charged in murder of man at Henry County convenience store

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men face charges in the death of another man at a convenience store in Henry County.

Joshua Hadra, 22, was found dead inside his car at the Mini Mart on Highway 641 in Puryear, Tennessee, on Sept. 23.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an investigation led to Phillip Nelson, of Paris, and Ralph Vulpitta, of Cottage Grove. Both were arrested Monday.

Nelson faces one count of first-degree murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Vulpitta is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is being held on $400,000 bond.

Authorities did not say how Hadra was killed. No further details were released.