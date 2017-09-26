101st Airborne heading to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is heading to Puerto Rico. The U.S. territory has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria. The electrical grid is down across the island and there are shortages of food and medicines.

Some 70 soldiers and 8 helicopters are expected to leave late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The Pentagon says nearly more than 2,800 soldiers and Amy civilians are part of the relief effort, which includes National Guard soldiers and some Navy ships

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade posted a Twitter picture of soldiers loading supplies on a medical helicopter and a C5 Galaxy cargo plane Tuesday.

President Trump has announced that will visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday.