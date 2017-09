SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Smith County early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Gladdice Road in the Pleasant Shade community around 3:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 it was a single-vehicle crash and only one person was inside.

No additional information, including the identity of the victim, was immediately released.