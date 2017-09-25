‘This is a family’: Members of Antioch church begin to heal after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was an unusually quiet day on Pinhook Road as the parking lot outside Burnette Chapel Church of Christ sat almost empty.

The front door, a place where the minister once greeted members, is now boarded up.

Glass and crime scene tape can be seen sitting in nearby trash cans as some of the church members talk about what happened.

“Unfortunately, we heard shots first and that gave us time to move on,” said Brenda Enderson.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Antioch church

One woman driving by stopped to drop off flowers.

“It is a horrible situation. What happened here is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Debbie Jones. “I want to tell them we love them and we are here for them.”

This comes after a senseless shooting, allegedly carried out by 25-year-old Emanuel Samson. He’s accused of shooting and killing Melanie Crow-Smith, 39, outside in the parking lot before going inside and opening fire a second time, shooting six others and pistol-whipping the church’s usher.

It’s a day Enderson says she will never forget as she was inside the church when tragedy hit. For her and her sister, Diana Adams, their final question is “Why?”

“This is not a place that people just come on a Sunday morning. This is a family,” Adams told News 2.

It’s a family that will continue to heal as they prepare for vigil Monday night in the wake of the deadly violence.

Click here for more on the Antioch church shooting.