TDOT worker hit by car on I-40W, wreck blocking right lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker was injured Monday morning when another vehicle hit him on the shoulder of I-40 Westbound near Old Hickory Blvd.

The state worker was tagging a disabled vehicle on the shoulder when he was struck from behind shortly before 11 a.m. The TDOT employee was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

The other vehicle involved appears to be a white van or SUV that has major damage. Two people from that vehicle were rushed to the hospital. Police report the driver is in stable condition. The passenger is in critical condition.

The right lanes of I-40 westbound are blocked and traffic is expected to be slow until the accident scene is cleared.

Refresh this page for updates as they become available