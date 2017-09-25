Sheriff: Body found inside burned-out car in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Cheatham County early Monday morning.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a crash on River Road near Pond Creek Road around midnight.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a body inside a burned out car, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators were seen processing the car for evidence.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reportedly assisting with the investigation.

