Sheriff: Body found inside burned-out car in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Cheatham County early Monday morning.
According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a crash on River Road near Pond Creek Road around midnight.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a body inside a burned out car, according to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators were seen processing the car for evidence.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reportedly assisting with the investigation.
