CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A threat was received at Christiana Middle School Monday morning.

All children at the school were moved to an elementary school building about 200 yards away as a safety precaution.

Multiple deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Officer are at the school.

They tell News 2 that nothing has been found at this time.

