Police investigate break-in at Mt. Juliet gun store

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a gun store in Mt. Juliet was broken into early Monday morning.

It happened at KRB Firearms, also known as Guns and Ammo, which is located at 1730 North Mt. Juliet Road.

Mt. Juliet police told News 2 no weapons or ammunition was taken from the store because it was secured.

The owners have been taken extra precautions with inventory after the store was burglarized on June 14.

A bag found on the ground near the broken glass of the shop was taken in as evidence.

No additional information was immediately released.