News 2 to broadcast Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum next May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 will broadcast a forum with the candidates hoping to be Tennessee’s next governor next May.

The forum will be held on May 15, 2018 at Lipscomb’s University Allen Arena and is organized by Leadership Tennessee, an initiative which fosters non-partisan dialogue on issues across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Gubernatorial Forum will be broadcast across the state through a partnership with WKRN’s parent company Nexstar Broadcasting and the USA TODAY network. Nexstar owns the ABC affiliates in Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson and the Tri-Cities.

“We are excited to join with this outstanding group of partners to host the gubernatorial candidates and give Tennesseans across the state an opportunity to hear the candidates’ thoughts and plans for the biggest issues facing Tennessee,” Leadership Tennessee Executive Director Cathy Cate said. “Through the partnership with the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee and Nexstar’s stations, this is genuinely a statewide event and a unique opportunity for all Tennesseans to hear directly from those who want to lead our state.”

The forum will take place one month after the qualifying deadline, as many Tennesseans begin to pay close attention to the gubernatorial race. Early voting for the Aug. 2 primary begins on July 13, 2018.

News 2 anchor Bob Mueller will serve as the moderator of the forum.