Mt. Juliet Christian football player defies odds to find success

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Courage, determination, and inspiration—That’s the story of Andrew “Real Deal” Kittrel.

He plays for the football team of Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, which is in the middle of a successful season, one they haven’t seen in a while.

The team credits that success to Andrew, a young man that won’t let a birth condition stand in his way.

Andrew has ABS, amniotic band syndrome, and only 1 in about 1,200 babies across the nation are born with it. ABS can cause a number of different birth anomalies, such as amputated limbs or digits, cleft lip and palate, or clubfeet.

Mt. Juliet’s next game is this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Lebanon against Friendship Christian School.