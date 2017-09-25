More than 200 NFL players sit or kneel during anthem

The Associated Press observed more than 200 players around the NFL kneeling or sitting during the national anthem on Sunday.

POLL: Should NFL players be fired if they don’t stand for the National Anthem?

The highest total was in Washington before the nationally televised night game, where nearly the entire Oakland Raiders team protested, in addition to six Redskins. No one sat or knelt at the Pittsburgh at Chicago game, although the Steelers stayed in the tunnel. In Tennessee, both the Titans and Seattle Seahawks remained inside through the anthem.

Here’s a breakdown at each game, as observed by AP reporters:

— Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins: Roughly 50 Raiders sat or kneeled, plus six Redskins.

— Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: About 24.

— New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: At least three (and three other players raising their fists).

— Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills: About 35, including Bills RB LeSean McCoy and about half of the Broncos’ roster.

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: At least two, including Bucs WRs Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson.

— Houston Texans at New England Patriots: About 16.

— Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers: At least 15.

— Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: At least four, including Dolphins WR Kenny Stills and OT Laremy Tunsil.

— New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: About 12, including Saints RB Adrian Peterson.

— Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: About 10, including Lions RB Ameer Abdullah.

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears: The Steelers stayed in the tunnel, although Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart.

— Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers: Three Packers and no Bengals.

— Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London: About 24, including Ravens LB Terrell Suggs and Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette.

Total: 204

The amount of protests around the NFL ballooned this weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who protest during the national anthem. Only four players were observed kneeling or sitting last weekend, and two others raised their fists.

GALLERY: NFL reacts to Pres. Trump’s tweets on kneeling during anthem View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jacksonville Jaguars players lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace, from left, former player Ray Lewis and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Baltimore Ravens players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi warms up in a #imwithkap shirt before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Keenan Robinson #57 and Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Giants link arms during the national anthem before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Indianapolis Colts stand and kneel for the national anthem prior to the start of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 24: Mike Pennel #98 of the New York Jets stands in unison with his teammates during the National Anthem prior to an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: The Chicago Bears lock arms for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Cleveland Browns stand and kneel during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Cleveland Browns stand and kneel during the national anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Barnett #96, Elijah Qualls #98 and Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles link arms during the national anthem before the game against the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Philadelphia Eagles link arms during the national anthem before the game against the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 024: Members of the Atlanta Falcons football team Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills takes a knee during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Alejandro Villanueva #78 of the Pittsburgh Steelers stands by himself in the tunnel for the national anthem prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Green Bay Packers stand with arms locked as a sign of unity during the national anthem prior to their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Cincinnati Bengals stand with arms locked as a sign of unity during the national anthem prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: The Pittsburgh Steelers bench area stays empty during the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receivers Mike Evans #13, and DeSean Jackson #11, take a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on September 24, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)