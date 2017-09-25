FINALLY: Cooler weather comes back to Middle Tennessee

NAHSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Going from one season to another is a transition and sometimes we need to be a little patient. With recent 90 degree days, most of us are ready for a cooler, more comfortable change. It is coming, we just need to wait a few more days.

Before the cooler air from the Rockies arrive, high pressure is locked in place over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. What this means is that hot air takes control with elevated humidity levels, along with small rain chances. Expect highs near 90 degrees through Wednesday. From there, high pressure moves out as a cold front moves in Wednesday night.

By the time you wake up Thursday morning, refreshing air will be here. Not only should Thursday feel great, but this pattern continues though the upcoming weekend. Under sunshine, highs should only top off in the 70s with overnight lows dropping to the 50s.

That crisp Fall feeling is right around the corner. The wait is almost over.

