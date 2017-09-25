Emaciated dogs rescued from Nashville home; Fosters needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A few more days the dogs would’ve starved to death. That’s the assessment of Metro Animal Care and Control after rescuing two dogs from a home in Nashville.

The dogs might’ve died, but a concerned citizen called Animal Control as well as the police department, who responded to the house not far from Belmont University.

One of the dogs, Trixie, is an 11-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Tthere were several bowls that could have been used for food and water, but they were tipped over and empty. No indication there was any food or water. There was no dog food on the property for them to even feed the dogs,” said Sue Baker with Metro Animal Control.

Pictures of Trixie taken on Sept. 17 are hard to look at. She was practically bones covered by fur.

“This is one step before death. Very close,” Baker told News 2.

Trixie’s nose was blooded from fighting another dog named Kay Kay, an also-emaciated dog rescued from the same home.

Baker says, “The dogs were fighting over what little food the neighbors were throwing over the fence.”

Investigators cited the dog’s caretaker, Serena Hathaway, on two counts of animal cruelty.

“She stated she came into possession of these dogs through a death in the family and she lost her job and she didn’t have the money to feed the dogs,” Baker explained.

“She should have reached out. We have a food pantry here. We are more than, we are not just enforcement we also want to help owners,” she continued.

News 2 went to Hathaway’s home on S. Douglas Avenue. A man who didn’t identify himself opened the door.

When asked about the dogs, he says, “That wasn’t her dog. That was her brother’s dog,” and later said, “She didn’t starve no dogs, man.”

Metro Animal Control says the dogs both need a loving home while they recover. Foster parents are needed. If you’re interested, call them at 615-862-7928.