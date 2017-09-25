Clergy leaders hold ‘One Nashville’ vigil in wake of Antioch violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just hours after a gunman stormed into Antioch church and opened fire, longtime Nashville reverend Enoch Fuzz called for all clergy leaders to unite.

Rev. Fuzz hosted the One Nashville Prayer Vigil Monday afternoon at Woodmont Hills Church.

In his request to clergy leaders throughout the city, the reverend said, “The nation was introduced to Nashville and Antioch from the violence of a church shooting in the heart of the Bible Belt.”

It began at 3 p.m. at the church on Franklin Pike. Stay with News 2 for updates.

