Citizen tip leads to burglary arrests in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner saw a stranger drive his car away Sunday night and called 911.

An alert went out from the Sheriff’s Department, and a Pulaski police officer spotted the vehicle.

An investigation lead to three juveniles who were taken into police custody.

They are suspects in several residential and car burglaries. Several guns have been recovered, and more charges are expected, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Kyle Helton told News 2, “this is a great example of citizens and law enforcement agencies working together to combat crime in Giles County.”