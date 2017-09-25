Church shooting suspect applied for security guard license 2 days before deadly attack in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man arrested for the deadly shooting at an Antioch church Sunday applied for a security guard license 48 hours earlier on Friday, September 22.

Emanuel Samson attended a class for ‘unarmed security officers’ at the Nashville Academy of Personal Protection and Security, according to owner and instructor Buford Tune.

Tune says Samson then worked Saturday night from 2 – 10 p.m. for a local company called Crimson Security. News 2 has reached out to the owner of Crimson Security but we have not heard back.

Samson had a previous security guard license that expired January 31, 2016.

On his new license application, Samson initialed a paragraph that states he is good physical and mental health.

In signing this release, I assert that: (a) I am presently in good physical and mental health; (b) I have no reason to believe that I am not in good physical and mental health

There are indications that Samson may have had past mental health problems.

Officers responded to several calls involving Samson this year, including a suicide call.

On June 27, 2017, Samson’s father told officers his son had “texted him at 12:25p.m. stating that he had a gun to his head. “

Two sheriff’s deputies went to Samson’s known address but were unable to find him.

Two more police reports indicate he had a stormy relationship with a former girlfriend.

On March 11, officers responded to reports of a loud verbal argument when the woman showed up at his apartment. Samson claimed he was trying to break up with her.

On January 29, the former girlfriend told investigators Samson broke a small TV and a figurine at her home.

It does not appear that Samson was charged with any crimes prior to his arrest on Sunday.

Now he faces homicide charges for killing a woman and wounding 7 other people at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.