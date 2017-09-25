Chattanooga man on 10 Most Wanted turns himself in

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive on its 10 Most Wanted list has surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga.

The TBI says in a release Demetrius Buchanan turned himself in to officers on Friday. Buchanan, 23, was wanted on murder charges in the August slaying of 33-year-old Langdon Strickland. Strickland was shot on Aug. 14 in Chattanooga and died three days later.

A witness at the scene told The Chattanooga Times Free Press in August that someone in a gray Jeep fired 10 or 11 shots.

Buchanan turned himself in to officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force in Chattanooga. Buchanan is being held without bond in the Hamilton County Jail.