Antioch church to hold prayer vigil after deadly mass shooting

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Antioch church where one woman was killed and eight people, including the gunman, were injured will hold a prayer vigil Monday night.

The vigil will be held at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, which is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road, beginning at 7 p.m.

The church posted the event to its Facebook page, stating the event will be held outside as no one is allowed inside the building.

The post thanked the community for its support and asked for continued prayers.

We are beyond grateful for the enormous outpouring of love and compassion we have received from so many after the tragic event that took place yesterday. We ask for your continued prayers and support during the coming days and months, especially for the family of our sweet and dear sister Melanie Crow, who lost her life. God’s blessings to you all.

