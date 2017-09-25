Alabama 3-year-old dies after run over by lawnmower

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after her father ran over her with a lawnmower in Alabama.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine Level community.

Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s identity has not been released.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C. J. Robinson says there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved at this time. Robinson says it is standard procedure to investigate any child’s death and that he expects the investigation to find that the death was a tragic accident.