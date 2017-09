SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two men who robbed a Smyrna gas station clerk at gunpoint late Sunday night.

It happened at the Kwik Sak on South Lowry Street around 11:45 p.m.

Smyrna police reported the men entered the store armed with handguns and robbed the clerk.

It is unknown what amount of money was taken.

The suspects were described as young men with thin builds. No vehicle description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5433.