What the Tech? Make money on old DVD’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve likely got a lot of old DVDs around your house that you haven’t watched in years.

Maybe you don’t even use your DVD player anymore.

I’ll let you in on a little secret…Amazon will buy them from you.

The company has a buy-back program for things like DVDs and video games.

Here’s how it works:

First, grab those DVDs you don’t need or want anymore. Then, search for them on Amazon.

You might notice a link that says “trade in this item for an Amazon Gift Card. If you do…congrats!

Amazon will then ask a few questions about its condition: you’ll get the best value if it’s in the original packaging and hasn’t been opened.

Is the packaging missing or damaged. Does it play perfectly? Are there any scratches?

If you’ve taken care of the DVD and it plays perfectly, you may get a pretty fair price, but not always. Some DVDs are worth just a few cents.

What’s great about this is that Amazon makes it easy for you to send it back.

They’ll send you a pre-paid label so just box them up. If Amazon finds it’s just as you described it, you’ll receive an Amazon gift card.

Of course, not all DVDs are eligible and some are worth only a few pennies.

But if you’re not using them, it’s a great way to get rid of some clutter, and earn Amazon credit to buy more!

That’s What the Tech?