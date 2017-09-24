Victims of the Antioch church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A gunman opened fire at a church in Antioch on Sept. 24, 2017, killing one person and injuring eight others, including himself. Here is a list of the victims that will be updated as each is confirmed or announced.

Melanie Smith, 39 – Shot to death in the parking lot

Metro police said Smith, of Smyrna, was outside the church when the gunman arrived. He allegedly opened fire on her immediately, killing her at the scene.

Joey Spann and his wife Peggy – Minister and his wife

Minister Spann and his wife were shot inside the church once the gunman opened fire. Nashville Christian School identified him as one of their Bible teachers and coaches.

Robert Engle, 22 – Church usher

Metro police said Engle confronted the gunman after he opened fire. He was pistol-whipped in the process, suffering a “significant injury to the head.”

Linda Bush, 68 – Church goer

ABC News confirmed 68-year-old Linda Bush was shot in the knee. Her daughter Lisa said she was recovering from hip surgery and went to church to thank God for her recovery when she was shot.

“She fell down by the preacher’s wife and held her hand and pretended to be like she was dead so he wouldn’t shoot her again,” Lisa told ABC News.

William Jenkins, 83

Marlene Jenkins, 84

Katherine Dickerson, 64

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25 – Gunman

According to police, Samson shot himself during the struggle with the usher. It’s unclear if he shot himself intentionally.

He was taken to the hospital, treated and released, and Metro police say he was taken into custody immediately on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

