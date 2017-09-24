Titans silence Seahawks 33-27

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Seattle defense is loud, proud and particularly talkative and known as the “legion of boom”.

The Titans silenced that unit with 24 points in the second half for a big win to move to 2-1 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Marcus Mariota went 20 of 32 for 225 yards throwing 2 second half touchdowns to help the Titans grab a two score lead in the 3rd quarter.

Then the Titans turned to the ground game as DeMarco Murray went 75 yards on one play to give the Titans a 16 point lead and essentially end the game.

Murray finished with an average of 8 yards per rush attempt carrying 12 times for 115 yards. Derrick Henry added to the Titans rushing assault with an additional 54 yards on 13 carries.

Rishard Matthews led the Titans in receiving with 6 catches for 87 yards including a 57 yard touchdown that gave the Titans the lead back in the 2nd half.

Rookie Tight End Jonnu Smith caught a touchdown for the second straight week that gave the Titans an 11 point cushion in the 2nd half.

The Seahawks made it close as Russell Wilson was able to elude several sacks throwing his 4th touchdown pass in the final minutes to make the score respectable.

With the win the Titans move to 2-1 on the season, winning for the 2nd straight time this season.