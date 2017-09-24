Titans, Seahawks don’t participate in national anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks both released statements saying they wouldn’t participate in the national anthem on Sunday.

The Titans released their official statement ahead of their match up with the Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The team said, “As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”

The Seahawks also released an official statement on their Twitter page ahead of the game, stating they would remain in the locker room:

