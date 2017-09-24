Semi truck almost crashes into stands at Highland Rim Speedway

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Families in the stands at Highland Rim Speedway got more than a good show Saturday night.

They got a front row seat to danger, when a big rig nearly jumped the retaining wall at the track.

Safety cables and the retaining wall stopped the truck from flipping into the stands, according to Smokey Barn News.

Officials at Highland Rim said the crash happened during a heated battle on the track. A photographer shooting the race had to jump out of the way.

They say the driver, Mike Morgan is sore, but will be okay. Morgan won the last Bandit Big Rig Race in July.