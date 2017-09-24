Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, September 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get out and enjoy your Sunday… it may be fall but it will feel like summer.

Here are a few things you should consider checking out Sunday.

The pilgrimage festival in Franklin is quickly moving up the list.

Justin Timberlake is the headliner this year.

Day two begins at 10 a.m. at Harlinsdale Park, just north of downtown Franklin.

Tickets start at $150

If sleeping beauty is one of your all-time favorite stories, this is something you might want to look into.

The Nashville ballet is presenting the timeless classic this weekend and there’s just one performance left.

It’s Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall. Tickets start at $40

Calling all artists, and crafters – the 39th annual Tennessee Craft Fair is on!

Centennial park is filled with talented people and beautiful art.

You can also get a start on your holiday shopping with Christmas is just 91 days away!

The craft fair runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.