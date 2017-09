State and local lawmakers and leaders are offering their condolences after a gunman opened fire at a church in Antioch on Sept. 24, 2017, killing one person and injuring eight others, including himself.

Mayor Megan Barry

The shooting today at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is a terrible tragedy for our city. Full statement: https://t.co/vk6DOxuMPc pic.twitter.com/x3UsUPDmA9 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) September 24, 2017

Sen. Lamar Alexander

Such tragic news in Antioch today at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Praying for the victims, grateful for the first responders. — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) September 24, 2017

Sen. Bob Corker

We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 24, 2017

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett

Please join me in praying for the victims of today's church shooting in Antioch, victims' families and their community. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) September 24, 2017

Rep. Beth Harwell

Please join my family in praying for those affected by the tragic events this morning at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. — Beth Harwell (@BethHarwellTN) September 24, 2017

Franklin Police Department

Not many details, but keeping those shot at Antioch's Burnette Chapel Church Of Christ & the responders helping them close to our hearts 🙏 — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) September 24, 2017

Mt. Juliet Police Lt. Tyler Chandler

The horrible news about a shooting at a church in Antioch is heartbreaking. My thoughts & prayers are with all those impacted. — Lt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) September 24, 2017

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

A shooting in a place of worship is a despicable, heartless action. My prayers are with the victims of the Burnette Chapel Church shooting. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) September 24, 2017

