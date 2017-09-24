JOE BIDDLE: Titans stick it to Seattle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are counting, the two-tone Blue Titans have a two-game win streak.

The visiting Seattle Seahawks presented the Titans an opportunity to knock off a second consecutive NFL opponent.

It was a swing game for both teams and Seattle goes home 1-2 after the Titans mounted a strong third quarter when they put 21 points on the board. It was 30-14 after three quarters.

Still there were nervous points before the Titans secured the 33-27 win over a Seahawks team that would not give up without a fight. The Titans had two touchdowns called back. They had four three and outs. Still they stuck with the game plan.

The Titans moved to 2-1 while Seattle dropped to 1-2.

It was an interesting start to the game when the Titans voted to remain in the locker room while the National Anthem played on the field. The majority of the fans stood, and it was a mixed verdict on what their team voted for.

As a Vietnam veteran, I have my own ideas about the decision. My question I would ask the players and Coach Mike Mularkey is what difference have you made in your protest? Show me something concrete that has changed since a San Francisco quarterback, who is now without a team, started kneeling for the National Anthem.

But back to football and these Titans played what I think is the best game overall in this season.

They are coming together in all phases of the game.

“These are the games we talk about,’’ Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey said. “Playoff teams and championship teams. If you beat them, that puts you in a good spot going through the season.

…We know we can play with the big dogs. Now we just have to crush the rest of the people in our way.’’

After a scoreless first quarter, the Titans played the field goal game, Ryan Succop put three treys on the board in the second quarter to take a 9-7 lead.

The momentum carried over to the third quarter when they posted 21 points to take a 30-14 lead.

There were many Titans play-makers on this Sunday. It started with Marcus Mariota’s hot hand.

He hit Rishard Matthews with a spectacular pitch- and-catch play that traveled 55 yards for a touchdown.

Matthews did most of the work as he avoided Seahawks defenders with an escort by Phillip Supernaw and veteran wide receiver Eric Decker, one of several players signed by the Titans in the off-season.

Matthews was targeted 10 times and caught six of those passes for 87 yards and the touchdown.

Mariota hit 20 completions in 32 attempts. They went for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a QB rating of 104.3.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson kept the Seahawks in the game that got chippy several times.

Wilson was 29 of 49 for 373 yards, four touchdowns and was sacked only one time for minus-nine yards. Wilson’s QB rating was 110.3.

It was the run game that proved potent. DeMarco Murray showed no signs of a hamstring injury by leading the, averaging 8.2 yards a carry and totaling 115 yards, 75 of those on one play.

You can also see that the Titans and Seahawks had no turnovers on the day.

“I thought the Titans were a good football team today,’’ said Seattle Coach Pete Carroll. “They were tough and they ran the ball really well in the second half in particular and were able to control it.’’

It’s on to Houston.