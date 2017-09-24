Deadly morning on Middle Tennessee Roads; 5 dead in 3 crashes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people died on Tennessee highways early Sunday morning.

In Williamson County around 2 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials say 30 year old Joel Michael of Murfreesboro was killed when his car went off Interstate 840 near Columbia Pike.

The THP report states the car was speeding when it veered off the road, traveled through a ditch, over a rock embankment and went airborne before rolling multiple times.

——

Around 2:30 a.m. a Lebanon woman was killed after losing control of her car on Interstate 40 in Wilson County, according to THP.

26 year old Katie Weathers of Lebanon reportedly came close to another vehicle while driving then swerved her car left and right before cutting across three lanes and hitting a rock wall.

Weathers was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

——

And around 4 a.m. three people died in Montgomery County confirmed THP officials. That accident happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 near Robin Hill Drive.

Highway 12 was closed for about 6 hours Sunday morning while officers investigated.

No names were released in that crash.